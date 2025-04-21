Global markets today: Nikkei to Hang Seng, Asian markets mixed on trade tensions; China loan prime rate decision eyed

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday ahead of China’s interest rate decision amid cautiousness over the US-China trade tensions.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.43% at open, while the Topix index lost 0.35%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.11%, while the Kosdaq was flat.

Hong Kong and Australian markets are closed for the Easter holiday.

Suzuki Motor shares plunged 4.19%, while Mazda Motor retreated 3.03%, Toyota Motor stock price declined 2.30% and Nissan Motor shares dropped 1.99%.

In South Korea, Kia Corp stock price rose 0.34% while Hyundai Motor lost 0.11%.

Investors will watch out for the People’s Bank of China’s loan prime rate verdict, expected later in the day. US President Donald Trump’s trade policies will also be eyed, as they continue to roil global markets.

US Stock Market US stock market closed higher on Thursday amid progress in US trade negotiations with Japan. US markets were shut on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.33% to 39,142.23, while the S&P 500 gained 0.13% to end at 5,282.70. The Nasdaq closed 0.13% lower at 16,286.45.

For the shortened trading week, the S&P 500 fell 1.5%, the Nasdaq lost 2.6% and the Dow declined 2.7%.

Indian Stock Market The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower, following mixed global cues. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a weak start for the domestic market.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,801 level, a discount of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

This week, investors will monitor key stock market triggers, including Q4 results, global tariff announcements, the derivatives expiry, and other key global cues that will dictate the market direction.