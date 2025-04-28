Global markets today: Nikkei to Hang Seng - Asian stock market gain on hopes of China stimulus measures

Asian markets climbed on Monday as investors looked forward to potential new stimulus measures from China and updates on trade talks between the U.S. and regional countries.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened with a gain of 0.82%, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.11%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also extended gains 0.42 per cent to 22,072.35 in early trades on Monday.

In South Korea, the Kospi index started 0.32% higher, and the small-cap Kosdaq edged up by 0.29%. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.44% in early trading.

Over the weekend, China’s finance minister, Lan Fo’an, stated that the country would "implement more proactive macroeconomic policies to help achieve its full-year growth targets and continue contributing stability and momentum to the global economy," based on a Google-translated statement from the ministry’s website.

Chinese officials are also scheduled to hold a press conference later today.

Meanwhile, investors are closely monitoring trade talks between the U.S. and regional countries, after Bloomberg reported that U.S. President Donald Trump suggested another delay in his "reciprocal tariffs" plan was unlikely.

US markets today U.S. futures dipped slightly ahead of a busy earnings week, even as all three major indexes posted gains and recorded their second positive week in the last three.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.74% on Friday to close at 5,525.21, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.26% to 17,282.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed but still inched up by 0.05%, adding 20 points to finish at 40,113.50.

This week will also feature the release of Q1 GDP data, which many worry could show a contraction. Additionally, non-farm payrolls and Core PCE inflation — two key indicators for the Federal Reserve — are set to be reported ahead of the central bank’s policy decision on May 7.

