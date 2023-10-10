Global markets today: Oil prices jump, investors shun stocks
World markets today: Oil prices soar by as much as 5% as fears of tightening supply drove Brent crude futures as high as $89 per barrel and US crude futures topping $87 a barrel
World markets today: Crude oil prices jumped, gold and the US dollar also gained as investors across the global markets shunned riskier assets like stocks.
