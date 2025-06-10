Global markets today: UK's FTSE 100 beats March high level; Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures flat ahead of Wall St. open

Global markets today: The United Kingdom's key benchmark index, the FTSE 100, on Tuesday, 10 June 2025, crosses its March 2025 levels to hit an intraday high of 8,880.12 points due to the improving outlook and the easing global market tensions.

Advertisement

Geopolitical tensions around the world are easing. However, stock market investors are focused on the ongoing talks between the US government, Donald Trump's administration, and China amid the raging global trade war on tariffs.

Global Market Movement Today The FTSE 100 index hit an intraday high of 8,883.40 points, beating its March 2025 high levels of 8,871.31 points on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. The index was trading 0.54 per cent higher at 8,880.24 points as of 1:15 p.m. (BST), compared to 8,832.28 points in the previous market close.

On Tuesday, Asian market indices, like the Hang Seng in Hong Kong, closed 0.08 per cent lower at 24,162.87 points, the Shanghai Composite closed 0.44 per cent lower at 3,384.82 points, and the Indian BSE Sensex index closed 0.06 per cent lower at 82,391.72 points.

Advertisement

The Asia Dow and Nikkei 225 closed higher with moderate gains. The Nikkie 225 closed 0.32 per cent higher at 38,211.51 points, while the Asia Dow was up 0.41 per cent at 4,462.26 points.

On the currencies front, the Bloomberg US Dollar Spot Index was up 0.04 per cent on Tuesday, at 98.98 as of 9:01 a.m. (EDT).

US Market News Today The Dow Jones Futures were trading flat on Tuesday at 42,801 points as of 6:02 p.m. (IST) ahead of the Wall Street open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed flat at 42,761.76 points after Monday's trading session, compared to 42,762.87 points at the previous market close.

Nasdaq 100 futures were trading 0.16 per cent higher at 21,856 points, as of 6:07 p.m. (IST) before the US markets opened. The index closed 0.31 per cent higher at 19,591.24 points on Monday, compared to 19,529.95 points at the previous market session.

Advertisement

Also Read | RCB stake sale: United Spirits denies report of parent Diageo offloading stake

The S&P 500 futures were trading 0.14 per cent higher at 6,018.25 points as of 6:27 p.m. (IST). The S&P 500 index closed 0.09 per cent higher at 6,005.88 points, compared to 6,000.36 points at the previous market close.

Investors remained cautious in the US stock market as Donald Trump met with China for a second day of the trade talks. The negotiations between the two nations are happening in London, but the talks have not yet delivered any breakthrough, even though the US is optimistic about the China trade talks.

Check all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.