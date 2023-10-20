Global markets today: US and European stocks decline on worries over rising yields, Israel-Hamas war
World markets today: The MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.89%. Emerging market stocks lost 1.23%
World markets today: US and European stock markets declined on Thursday on worries over rising US treasury yields and the Israel-Hamas war potentially growing into a wider conflict in the Middle East.
