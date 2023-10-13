Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets today: US equities decline, European stocks up

Global markets today: US equities decline, European stocks up

Rajendra Saxena

World markets today: Crude oil prices rose on supply concerns, the US treasury yields surge after the auction

AP

World markets today: Global stock markets were mixed on Thursday. The US equities declined, while the European stocks ended higher.

Crude oil prices rose on supply concerns amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The iShares MSCI Israel exchange-traded fund (EIS) suffered substantial outflows this week after its price hit a three-year low as clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas ignited fears of a wider conflict.

US stocks

The US stock indices fell on Thursday after a treasury auction sent bond yields higher.

The S&P 500 lost 27.50 points, or 0.63%, to end at 4,349.45 points. The Nasdaq Composite fell 85.46 points, or 0.63%, at 13,574.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 173.77 points, or 0.51%, at 33,631.10.

The benchmark 10-year treasury yields surged after the inflation data and advanced further to hit a session high after the auction. The benchmark yield rose as high as 4.728%.

A report showed that US consumer inflation was steady in September.

Currencies

The US dollar rose at 149.84 Japanese yen from 149.26. The euro fell at $1.0527 from $1.0607.

Europe

European stocks pared early gains on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index closing up 0.1%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.3% at 7,644.78 points. Germany’s DAX lost 0.2% at 15,425.03. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.4% at 7,104.53.

Energy stocks climbed 1.3% on rise in oil prices.

Energy prices

The US crude oil benchmark for November delivery fell 58 cents at $82.91 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 18 cents at $86 a barrel.

Asia

Asian stock markets rose on Thursday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged up 1.9% at 18,238.21. China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.9% at 3,107.90. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.8% at 32,949.66.

South Korean benchmark Kospi closed up 29.74 points, or 1.21%, at 2,479.82.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery fell $4.30 at $1,883 an ounce. Silver for December delivery lost 17 cents at $21.96 an ounce.

Updated: 13 Oct 2023, 02:08 AM IST
