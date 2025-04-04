Global markets today: US stock market crashes; S&P 500 sheds $2.4 trillion as Trump’s tariffs stoke recession fears

US stock market slumped on Thursday, with the Wall Street benchmark indices ending with the largest single-day percentage losses since 2020, after US President Donald Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs stoked fears of an all-out trade war and fears of a global economic recession.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 1,679.39 points, or 3.98%, to 40,545.93, while the S&P 500 sank 274.45 points, or 4.84%, to 5,396.52. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1,050.44 points, or 5.97%, lower at 16,550.61.
The Nasdaq Composite Index saw its biggest daily fall since March 2020, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted their biggest daily percentage declines since June 2020. S&P 500 companies erased a combined $2.4 trillion in market value.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 28.47 points, or 3.41%, to 807.64, setting for its biggest daily percentage fall since June 2022.
Trump’s proposed 10% tariff on most U.S. imports, along with significantly higher reciprocal tariffs on dozens of other countries, unsettled investors. Concerns over a potential full-scale trade conflict, which could lead to a sharp global economic slowdown and heightened inflationary pressures, further weighed on market sentiment.
Apple share price plunged 9.2%, its worst one-day performance in five years, reeling from an aggregate 54% tariff on China, the base for much of the iPhone maker's manufacturing.
Nvidia stock price slumped 7.8%, Amazon.com shares dropped 9%, while Microsoft stock declined 2.4%, and Advanced Micro Devices shares cracked 8.90%.
Tesla stock price slumped 5.47%, and Ford Motors shares plummeted 6.01%.
The US dollar weakened sharply, with the euro reaching a six-month high against the greenback, rising 1.74% to $1.1037. The dollar also declined 1.95% against the Japanese yen to 146.445 yen and fell 2.35% against the Swiss franc to 0.8608, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note dropped 14.6 basis points to 4.049% after briefly touching 4.004%, its lowest level since November 25. The note's yield was on track for its largest single-day decline since August 2.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
