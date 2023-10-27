Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets today: Wall Street, European stocks dip on cloudy earnings

Global markets today: Wall Street, European stocks dip on cloudy earnings

Rajendra Saxena

  • World markets today: The MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.75%.

The yield on the 10-year treasury fell to 4.84% from 4.96% late Wednesday. REUTERS

World markets today: Global stock markets slid on Thursday on mounting worries over escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict and amid cloudy earnings.

The MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.75%.

Wall Street

The US stocks fell on Thursday dragged by tech and tech-adjacent shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 251.83 points, or 0.76%, to 32,784.1, the S&P 500 lost 49.59 points, or 1.18%, to 4,137.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 225.62 points, or 1.76%, to 12,595.61.

Shares of Alphabet tumbled 9.5% and Microsoft rose 3.1%.

The yield on the 10-year treasury fell to 4.84% from 4.96% late Wednesday.

Data showed that the US economy grew 4.9% in third quarter.

US earnings

Meta Platforms Q3 earnings: Stock dropped 2.6% despite the company reported fatter profit and revenue.

UPS Q3 earnings: Stock sank 4.9% after it cut its forecasts for full-year results.

IBM Q3 earnings: Stock rose 5% after reporting stronger profit and revenue.

MastercardQ3 earnings: Stock fell 5.62% despite revenue rose 14% at $6.5 billion

Harley-Davidson Q3 earnings: Stock shed 6.45% after its profit plunged 24% due to drop in discretionary spending

Hasbro Q3 earnings: Stock slid 11.65% after its quarterly results missed Wall Street estimates on sales and earnings.

Currencies

The US dollar rose to 150.38 Japanese yen from 150.03. The euro fell to $1.0561 from $1.0567.

Energy prices

The US crude oil benchmark for December delivery fell $2.18 to $83.21 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $2.20 to $87.93 a barrel.

Natural gas for November delivery rose 20 cents to $3.21 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Europe

European shares pared early losses on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) kept its interest rates steady.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.5% lower.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.8% at 7,354.57. Germany’s DAX shed 1.1% at 14,731.05. France’s CAC 40 fell 0.4% at 6,888.96.

The ECB left interest rates unchanged at 4%, snapping an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive hikes.

European earnings

Standard Chartered Q3 earnings: Stock slumped 12.4% as the bank's third quarter pre-tax profit dropped 33%.

Swedbank earnings: Stock shed 6.9% after third quarter net interest income fell short of expectations.

Mercedes-Benz earnings: Stock declined by 5.8% post a drop in third quarter profit.

Asia

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.2% at 17,044.61. China's Shanghai Composite added 0.5% at 2,988.30.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 2.1% at 30,601.78.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6% to 6,812.3. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 10,848.54 points.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery rose $2.50 to $1,997.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $22.91 an ounce.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 01:56 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.