Global markets today: Wall Street, European stocks gain ahead of Fed meet
World markets today: The US stocks rallied more than 1%, the pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4%
World markets today: In the global markets, stock indices in the US and the Europe gained as the sliding oil prices lifted hopes that the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England will leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
