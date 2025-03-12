Global markets today: What’s behind the US stock market’s 2-day slide? EXPLAINED with 5 key factors

The US stock market suffered losses for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, even though the magnitude of losses was less severe compared to what Wall Street witnessed on Monday. Concerns over the impact of the tariff war and fears of a looming recession kept investors on edge.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.76 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.18 per cent.

The market is trying to factor in the impact of US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies against the country's trade partners. However, uncertainty remains high, with investors fearing a deeper economic fallout from a global trade war.

Why is the US stock market falling? Market participants highlight five key factors that are driving the decline in the US stock market. Let's take a look:

1. Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policy Trump is pushing aggressive tariff policies against the US’s key trade allies. On Tuesday, he announced plans to raise tariffs to 50 per cent on steel and aluminium imports from Canada before taking a U-turn within hours, reported Reuters.

In recent weeks, he has proposed and imposed tariffs on some of the world’s largest economies, including China, India, the European Union, Canada, and Mexico, fueling concerns over a potential severe economic fallout.

"A key factor behind the recent market selloff is the uncertainty surrounding trade tariffs and their economic implications," said Adam Turnquist, Chief Technical Strategist for LPL Financial.

