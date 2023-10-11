Global markets today: World stocks advance as bond yields dip after dovish comments from Fed, ECB officials

World markets today: Global equities advanced on Tuesday as bond yields slid after dovish comments from officials of the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.42%.

Crude oil prices eased a day after rising sharply on clashes between Israeli military and Palestinian group Hamas.

The US crude oil benchmark fell 0.81% at $85.68 per barrel and Brent crude was at $87.42, down 0.83%.

Israel on Tuesday attacked the Gaza Strip with the fiercest air strikes in its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians, despite a threat from Hamas to execute a captive for each home hit.

Longer-dated euro zone bonds and US treasuries also rallied.

US stocks

US stock indices rallied on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials on Monday indicated that rising yields on long-term US treasury bonds could steer the central bank from further raising interest rate in the short term.

In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was 0.8% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 189 points, or 0.6%. The Nasdaq composite was 0.8% higher.

The yield on the 10-year treasury dropped at 4.65% from 4.80% late Friday. The 2-year treasury yield sank to 4.97% from 5.09%.

Europe

European stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as dovish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers bolstered investors’ sentiments.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 2% higher, its biggest one-day percentage gain in nearly a year.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 1.8% at 7,628.21. Germany’s DAX rose 2% at 15,423.52. France’s CAC 40 surged 2% at 7,162.43.

Asia

Asian stock markets mostly rose on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.8% at 17,664.73. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.7% at 3,075.24.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 2.4% at 31,746.53.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1% higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.8%.

