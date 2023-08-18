Global markets update: Fed interest rate hike fears pull down US stocks1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 02:14 AM IST
S&P 500 falls 0.33%, Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 0.42%, Nasdaq Composite loses 0.67%
US stocks on Thursday were pulled down by fears of interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Rise in bond yields also fuelled the selloff in shares.
