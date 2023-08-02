Global markets update: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge lower on mixed set of earnings reports1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:07 AM IST
S&P 500 drops 0.26%, Nasdaq Composite loses 0.43%, Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.19%
On the Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower following a mixed set of earnings reports.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×