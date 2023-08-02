comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 15:58:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.2 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 891.55 0.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 225.15 3.07%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 251.75 -5.36%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 643.25 -0.12%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge lower on mixed set of earnings reports
Back

On the Wall Street on Tuesday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged lower following a mixed set of earnings reports.

The S&P 500 dropped 12.25 points, or 0.26%, at 4,576.94 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 62.11 points, or 0.43%, at 14,284.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 69.04 points, or 0.19%, at 35,628.57.

Shares of Caterpillar climbed 8.8% after it reported a rise in second quarter profit.

Pfizer edged 1.2% lower after its quarterly revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Uber shares plunged 5.68% after the ride-hailing company missed second quarter revenue forecasts.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management said that in July manufacturing contracted at a slightly worse pace than economists expected, but not as badly as it did in June.

A separate report from S&P Global also said US manufacturing is continuing to decline.

The yield on the 10-year treasury rose to 4.03% from 3.97% late Monday.

Currencies 

The US dollar rose to 143.42 Japanese yen from 142.29. The euro fell to $1.0975 from $1.0999.

Europe

European stocks declined on Tuesday, on shrinking factory activity in the euro zone.

The pan-European benchmark STOXX 600 fell 0.9%.

Among the sectoral declines, carmakers, financial services firms and miners fell between 1.3% and 1.6%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% at 7,666.27. Germany’s DAX down 1.3% at 16,240.40. France’s CAC 40 shed 1.2% at 7,406.08.

HSBC Holdings rose 1.3% as it raised its key profitability target.

Italian payments giant Nexi tumbled 6.9% after it confirmed its 2023 guidance.

Asia

In Asia, stock markets closed mixed on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.3% at 20,011.12. Shanghai Composite ended flat at 3,290.95. 

Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.9% at 33,476.58.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.5% higher at 7,450.7 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% at 11,980 points.

Energy prices

Brent crude for October delivery fell 52 cents to $84.91 a barrel on Tuesday. US crude oil benchmark for September delivery fell 43 cents to $81.37 a barrel.

Natural gas for September delivery declined 7 cent to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery lost $30.40 to $1,978.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 64 cents to $24.33 an ounce. 

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 02:07 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout