Global markets update: US, European stocks slip on worries about banking system1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 02:47 AM IST
S&P 500 falls 0.4%, Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 0.4%, Nasdaq composite sheds 0.8%
US stocks slipped on Tuesday on worries about the banking system after Moody’s cut the credit ratings for 10 smaller and midsized lenders.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message