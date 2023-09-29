Global markets update: US, European stocks up as oil falls

Global markets rose in a choppy session on Thursday after falling for nine straight days.

The MSCI World index rose 0.6%.

Investors across the global markets are concerned about the economic impact of soaring oil prices and about the central banks’ interest rate policy. They were also monitoring US lawmakers’ efforts to avoid a government shutdown before a September 30 deadline.

US stocks

On Wall Street, the US stock indices ended higher on Thursday on fall in oil prices and bond yields.

The S&P 500 gained 24.75 points, or 0.58%, to end at 4,299.26 points. The Nasdaq Composite rose 107.33 points, or 0.82%, at 13,200.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 116.13 points, or 0.32%, at 33,659.20.

A report showed the US economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the second quarter.

Investors were awaiting Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index for the latest view on inflation.

The yield on 10-year treasuries declined 2 basis points at 4.59%.

Micron Technology Inc. fell $3.01 at $65.20 on disappointing earnings forecast.

Uber Technologies Inc. rose $1 at $46.14.

Accenture PLC shed $13.61 at $300.77 on weak financial forecast.

GameStop Corp. lost 31 cents at $16.84.

AGCO Corp added $3.27 at $120.82.

Currencies

The US dollar fell at 149.24 Japanese yen from 149.59. It rose at $1.0554 from $1.0508 against the euro.

Europe

European shares rose on Thursday after a jump in mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1% at 7,601.85 points. Germany’s DAX added 0.7% at 15,323.50. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.6% at 7,116.24.

Spain's IBEX index climbed 1.0%.

Utilities shares slid 1.1%. Energy shares up 0.7%.

French energy major TotalEnergies hit a record high, rising 1.1% after finalising a sale to Petronas.

Germany's Thyssenkrupp jumped 6.5% after Handelsblatt reported that the company is in talks to sell 50% of its steel division to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

Asia

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.4% at 17,373.03. China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.1% at 3,110.48.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged down 1.5% at 31,872.52.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% lower at 7,024.8. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 1.2% lower at 11,178.03.

Energy prices

The US crude oil benchmark for November delivery fell $1.97 at $91.71 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell $1.17 at $95.38 a barrel.

Natural gas for November delivery rose 6 cents at $2.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery shed $12.30 at $1,878.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 2 cents at $22.74 an ounce.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!