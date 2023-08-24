Global markets update: US stocks climb, led by tech shares

US stocks climbed on Wednesday, led by tech shares after Nvidia shares jumped on hopes of stronger quarterly results. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 gained 48.84 points, or 1.11%, at 4,436.39 points. The Nasdaq Composite rose 215.16 points, or 1.59%, at 13,721.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 188.50 points, or 0.55%, at 34,477.33.

Nvidia rose 3.2% ahead of its profit report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currencies The US dollar fell at 144.80 Japanese yen from 145.87. It rose at $1.0859 from $1.0852 against the euro.

Europe European shares pared gains on Wednesday on signs of slowing economic activity in the continent.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.4% higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.7% at 7,320.53. Germany’s DAX added 0.2% at 15,728.41. France’s CAC 40 rose less than 0.1% at 7,246.62.

The Swiss Market Index rose 0.9%, with Roche climbing 3.8% after inadvertently publishing positive lung cancer drug trial data from an interim analysis.

A survey report showed deeper-than-expected downturn in euro zone business activity in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Euro zone consumer confidence fell by 0.9 points in August from July.

Energy stocks fell 1.1% on lower crude oil prices.

Puma, Adidas and JD Sports Fashion shed between 3.3% and 5.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asia In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.3% at 17,845.92. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.3% at 3,078.40.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% at 32,010.26.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% higher at 7,148.4. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.8% at 11,571.93. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy prices Brent crude for October delivery fell 82 cents at $83.21 a barrel on Wednesday. The US crude oil benchmark for October delivery lost 75 cents at $78.89 a barrel.

Natural gas for September delivery lost 6 cents at $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion Gold for December delivery surged $22.10 at $1,948.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery added 94 cents at $24.39 an ounce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}