Global markets update: US stocks decline as banks tumble, investors await Fed’s next move2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 02:21 AM IST
The S&P 500 falls 48.82 points, or 1.17%, at 4,119.05 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dips 365.40 points, or 1.09%, at 33,680.41. The Nasdaq Composite loses 132.49 points, or 1.11%, at 12,077.29
US stocks declined on Tuesday as shares of beleaguered banks tumbled again and as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s next move on interest rates.
