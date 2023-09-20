Global markets update: US stocks dip as investors brace for Fed interest rate decision1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 02:04 AM IST
S&P 500 loses 0.22%, Nasdaq Composite falls 0.23%, Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 0.31%
US stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors are bracing for Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, to be announced on Wednesday.
