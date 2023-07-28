Global markets update: US stocks dip despite GDP growth

The S&P 500 sank 29.34, or 0.6%, to 4,537.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 237.40, or 0.7%, to 35,282.72. The Nasdaq composite lost 77.17, or 0.5%, at 14,050.11. A latest report showed on Thursday that gross domestic product (GDP) advanced in the second quarter by more than most economists’ estimates, buoyed by resilient consumer spending and robust business investment.