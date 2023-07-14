Global markets update: US stocks edge higher after producer inflation data2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 02:05 AM IST
S&P 500 gains 0.84%, Nasdaq Composite rises 1.58%, Dow Jones Industrial Average adds 0.13%
US stocks edged higher on Thursday, as data showed the annual increase in US producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×