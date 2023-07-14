comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: US stocks edge higher after producer inflation data
Back

US stocks edged higher on Thursday, as data showed the annual increase in US producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years.

In June, the producer price index climbed 0.1%. That was the smallest year-on-year gain since August 2020 and followed a 0.9% increase in May.

The S&P 500 gained 37.73 points, or 0.84%, at 4,509.89 points. The Nasdaq Composite rose 219.35 points, or 1.58%, at 14,138.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 44.48 points, or 0.13%, at 34,391.91.

Chip stocks climbed, with Nvidia jumping 4.73% to a record high at $459.77. 

A separate report from the US showed initial claims for state jobless benefits dropped 12,000 to a seasonally adjusted 237,000 for the week ended July 8, but overall the labor market remains tight.

The 10-year treasury yield fell to 3.76% from 3.86% late Wednesday. The 2-year treasury yield fell to 4.63% from 4.75%.

Currencies

The US dollar fell to 138.33 Japanese yen from 140.46.  The euro rose to $1.1137 from $1.1000.

Canada

Canada stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in technology and financial shares. 

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 206.87 points, or 1%, at 20,277.64.

Europe

European shares ended higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.6% higher.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% at 7,440.21. Germany’s DAX added 0.7% at 16,141.03. France’s CAC 40 added 0.5% at 7,369.80.

Among the sectoral gainers, technology stocks jumped 1.7%. IT provider Softcat advanced 5.3% after Citi raised its stock rating to "buy".

Miners rose 1.7%, as commodity prices increased on a weaker dollar.

Britain's economy shrank less than expected in May.

Swatch shares rose 6.9% after the watchmaker reported record growth in the first half of the year.

Asia

Asian equities advanced on Thursday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 2.6% at 19,350.62. China’s Shanghai Composite added 1.3% at 3,236.48.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.5% at 32,419.33.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.6% to close at 7,246.9 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.9% to 12,013.43.

Energy prices

US crude oil benchmark for August delivery rose 92 cents to $75.75 a barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 71 cents to $80.11 a barrel.

Natural gas for August delivery fell 10 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for August delivery rose $24.60 to $1,961.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose $1.03 to $24.31 an ounce. 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 02:05 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout