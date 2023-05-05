US stock indices ended lower on Thursday as worries about the banking sector deepened after PacWest Bancorp said it was exploring strategic options.

The S&P 500 fell 29.99 points, or 0.73%, at 4,060.76 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 292.18 points, or 0.87%, at 33,122.06. The Nasdaq Composite lost 61.39 points, or 0.51%, at 11,963.94.

The hardest-hit bank stocks included PacWest Bancorp which slumped 50.6%, First Horizon which plunged 33.6% and Western Alliance Bancorporation which lost 38.45%.

PacWest Bancorp tumbled after it said it was exploring strategic options, including a sale.

Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank Group called off its $13.4 billion acquisition of First Horizon Corp.

A report showed the jobless claims increased for the week ended 29 April on rise in layoffs and higher borrowing costs. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 242,000 for the week.

According to commerce department data, the US trade deficit narrowed in March as exports of goods including industrial supplies rose.

In March, the overall trade deficit stood at $64.2 billion, narrowing more than expected by $6.4 billion from February.

The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points, while chair Jerome Powell said that it was too soon to say with certainty that the rate-hike cycle was over as inflation remains the chief concern.

Currencies

The dollar fell to 134.14 Japanese yen from 135.46. The euro fell to $1.1016 from $1.1058.

Europe

European shares declined on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates and signalled the need for more tightening.

The ECB raised its interest rates by 25 basis points.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.47%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 1.1% at 7,702.64. Germany’s DAX dipped 0.5% at 15,734.24. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.9% at 7,340.77.

Asia

Asian stocks rose on Thursday, shrugging off US rate hike.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index soared 1.3% at 19,948.73. Shanghai Composite added 0.8% at 3,350.46.South Korean shares closed flat.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a holiday.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell marginally about 0.1% at 7,193.2. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to close at 11,968.6.

Stock markets in Taipei, Mumbai, Jakarta, Manila and Singapore were all up.

Oil prices

Brent crude for July delivery rose 17 cents to $72.50 a barrel on Thursday. US crude oil benchmark for June delivery fell 4 cents to $68.56 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold for June delivery rose $18.70 to $2,055.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 55 cents to $26.23 an ounce.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test