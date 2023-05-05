Global markets update: US stocks end lower on worries about banking sector2 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:18 AM IST
The S&P 500 falls 0.73% at 4,060.76 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declines 0.87% at 33,122.06. The Nasdaq Composite loses 0.51% at 11,963.94
US stock indices ended lower on Thursday as worries about the banking sector deepened after PacWest Bancorp said it was exploring strategic options.
