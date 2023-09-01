Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: US stocks end mixed ahead of jobs data

Global markets update: US stocks end mixed ahead of jobs data

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:22 AM IST Rajendra Saxena

S&P 500 loses 0.16%, Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.48%, Nasdaq Composite adds 0.11%

The yield on the 10-year treasury fell at 4.10% from 4.11% late Wednesday. AP

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday after inflation and weekly jobless data. Investors are keenly awaiting employment data due on Friday for clues on the Fed's monetary policy outlook.

The S&P 500 lost 7.21 points, or 0.16%, at 4,507.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168.33 points, or 0.48%, at 34,721.91.

The Nasdaq Composite added 15.66 points, or 0.11%, at 14,034.97.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, considered the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.3% in July on an annual basis, a commerce department report showed on Thursday. Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core PCE price index rose 4.2% in July, year-on-year.

A weekly report showed that jobless claims for the week ended August 26 fell at 228,000.

Shares of Salesforce climbed 3% after its upbeat revenue forecasts.

Broadcom rose 3.4% and Intel gained 1.8%.

The yield on the 10-year treasury fell at 4.10% from 4.11% late Wednesday. The yield on the 2-year treasury edged lower to 4.85% from 4.88%.

Currencies

The US dollar fell at 145.45 Japanese yen from 146.20. It fell at $1.0846 to $1.0923 against the euro.

Europe

European shares closed flat on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 ending 0.2% lower.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5% at 7,439.13. Germany’s DAX added 0.4% at 15,947.08. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.7% at 7,316.70.

Swiss bank UBS Group jumped 6.1% on a sweeping plan to cut over $10 billion in costs.

The financial services index gained 1.5%.

Real estate stocks added 1.6%.

Asia

In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged down 0.6% at 18,382.06. China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.6% at 3,119.88. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% at 32,619.34.

China’s factory activity shrank again in August, while its services weakened.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,305.3. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 11,554.48.

Energy prices

The US crude oil benchmark for October delivery rose $2 at $83.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery up $1 at $86.86 a barrel.

Natural gas for October delivery lost 3 cents at $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery fell $7.10 at $1,965.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery lost 29 cents at $24.81 an ounce.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 02:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.