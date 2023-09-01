Global markets update: US stocks end mixed ahead of jobs data

US stocks ended mixed on Thursday after inflation and weekly jobless data. Investors are keenly awaiting employment data due on Friday for clues on the Fed's monetary policy outlook. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 lost 7.21 points, or 0.16%, at 4,507.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168.33 points, or 0.48%, at 34,721.91.

The Nasdaq Composite added 15.66 points, or 0.11%, at 14,034.97. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, considered the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.3% in July on an annual basis, a commerce department report showed on Thursday. Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core PCE price index rose 4.2% in July, year-on-year.

A weekly report showed that jobless claims for the week ended August 26 fell at 228,000.

Shares of Salesforce climbed 3% after its upbeat revenue forecasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Broadcom rose 3.4% and Intel gained 1.8%.

The yield on the 10-year treasury fell at 4.10% from 4.11% late Wednesday. The yield on the 2-year treasury edged lower to 4.85% from 4.88%.

Currencies The US dollar fell at 145.45 Japanese yen from 146.20. It fell at $1.0846 to $1.0923 against the euro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Europe European shares closed flat on Thursday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 ending 0.2% lower.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.5% at 7,439.13. Germany’s DAX added 0.4% at 15,947.08. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.7% at 7,316.70.

Swiss bank UBS Group jumped 6.1% on a sweeping plan to cut over $10 billion in costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial services index gained 1.5%.

Real estate stocks added 1.6%.

Asia In Asian stock markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged down 0.6% at 18,382.06. China's Shanghai Composite lost 0.6% at 3,119.88. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% at 32,619.34. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China’s factory activity shrank again in August, while its services weakened.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,305.3. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% at 11,554.48.

Energy prices The US crude oil benchmark for October delivery rose $2 at $83.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery up $1 at $86.86 a barrel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Natural gas for October delivery lost 3 cents at $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion Gold for December delivery fell $7.10 at $1,965.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery lost 29 cents at $24.81 an ounce.