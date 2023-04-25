Global markets update: US stocks end mixed ahead of tech earnings, economic data2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 02:27 AM IST
The S&P 500 inches up 0.09% at 4,137.13. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 0.21% at 33,878.36, while Nasdaq Composite falls 0.28% at 12,038.56
US stocks closed mixed on Monday as investors braced for mega tech earnings and economic data.
