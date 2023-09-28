Global markets update: US stocks end mixed, European shares fall
Across the global markets, investors’ mood was gloomy as they fretted over the possibility of major central banks holding interest rates higher for a prolonged period
Global markets extended the sell-off on Wednesday, as crude oil prices and US treasury yields climbed.
