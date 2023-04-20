Global markets update: US stocks end mostly flat on mixed earnings2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 02:20 AM IST
- The S&P 500 loses 0.01% at 4,154.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.23% at 33,897.01. The Nasdaq Composite gains 0.03% at 12,157.23
US stocks closed mostly flat on Wednesday following mixed corporate earnings from major US companies.
