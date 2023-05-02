Global markets update: US stocks end slightly lower after First Republic-JPMorgan Chase deal2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 02:18 AM IST
The S&P 500 loses 2.15 points, or 0.05%, at 4,167.33 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slips 50.42 points, or 0.15%, at 34,047.74. The Nasdaq Composite falls 14.83 points, or 0.12%, at 12,211.75
US stocks ended slightly lower on Monday after US regulators seized First Republic Bank.
