Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: US stocks fall marginally on surge in yields

Global markets update: US stocks fall marginally on surge in yields

1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 02:21 AM IST Rajendra Saxena

S&P 500 falls 0.27%, Nasdaq Composite loses 0.11%, Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 0.21%

The yield on the 10-year treasury gained to 4.18% from 4.09% late Wednesday. REUTERS

US stocks fell marginally on Thursday on surge in treasury yields after the release of latest economic data.

US stocks fell marginally on Thursday on surge in treasury yields after the release of latest economic data.

The S&P 500 fell 12.37 points, or 0.27%, at 4,501.02 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 13.73 points, or 0.11%, at 13,957.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 75.07 points, or 0.21%, at 35,207.45.

The S&P 500 fell 12.37 points, or 0.27%, at 4,501.02 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 13.73 points, or 0.11%, at 13,957.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 75.07 points, or 0.21%, at 35,207.45.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits increased slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July, labor department report showed.

Jobs report for July is due on Friday.

A separate report showed that the US services sector slowed in July.

The yield on the 10-year treasury gained to 4.18% from 4.09% late Wednesday.

Shares of Qualcomm tumbled 8.2% after it reported weaker revenue than expected.

Clorox climbed 9% after it reported stronger profit and revenue than expected.

Currencies

The US dollar fell to 142.71 Japanese yen from 143.28. The euro fell to $1.0942 from $1.0943.

Europe

European stocks declined on Thursday, on disappointing earnings reports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% at 7,529.16. Germany’s DAX was down 0.8% at 15,893.38. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.7% at 7,260.53.

Shares of German chipmaker Infineon sank 9.3% after it forecast fourth quarter revenue would come in below market expectations.

Deutsche Lufthansa fell 5.5% despite its upbeat forecast for travel demand.

Shares of the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev climbed 1.3% after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Asia

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.5% at 19,420.87. China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.6% at 3,280.46.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7% at 32,159.28.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.6% at 7,311.8. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,936.6 points.

Energy prices

Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.94 to $85.14 a barrel on Thursday. US crude oil benchmark for September delivery added $2.06 to $81.55 a barrel.

Natural gas for September delivery rose 9 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery fell $6.20 to $1,968.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $23.70 an ounce.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 02:21 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.