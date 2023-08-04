Global markets update: US stocks fall marginally on surge in yields

Global markets update: US stocks fall marginally on surge in yields1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 02:21 AM IST
S&P 500 falls 0.27%, Nasdaq Composite loses 0.11%, Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 0.21%
US stocks fell marginally on Thursday on surge in treasury yields after the release of latest economic data.
The S&P 500 fell 12.37 points, or 0.27%, at 4,501.02 points. The Nasdaq Composite lost 13.73 points, or 0.11%, at 13,957.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 75.07 points, or 0.21%, at 35,207.45.
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits increased slightly last week, while layoffs dropped to an 11-month low in July, labor department report showed.
Jobs report for July is due on Friday.
A separate report showed that the US services sector slowed in July.
The yield on the 10-year treasury gained to 4.18% from 4.09% late Wednesday.
Shares of Qualcomm tumbled 8.2% after it reported weaker revenue than expected.
Clorox climbed 9% after it reported stronger profit and revenue than expected.
The US dollar fell to 142.71 Japanese yen from 143.28. The euro fell to $1.0942 from $1.0943.
European stocks declined on Thursday, on disappointing earnings reports.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.6%.
Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% at 7,529.16. Germany’s DAX was down 0.8% at 15,893.38. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.7% at 7,260.53.
Shares of German chipmaker Infineon sank 9.3% after it forecast fourth quarter revenue would come in below market expectations.
Deutsche Lufthansa fell 5.5% despite its upbeat forecast for travel demand.
Shares of the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev climbed 1.3% after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.5% at 19,420.87. China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.6% at 3,280.46.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7% at 32,159.28.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 0.6% at 7,311.8. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% at 11,936.6 points.
Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.94 to $85.14 a barrel on Thursday. US crude oil benchmark for September delivery added $2.06 to $81.55 a barrel.
Natural gas for September delivery rose 9 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $6.20 to $1,968.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $23.70 an ounce.