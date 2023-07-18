Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: US stocks gain ahead of big companies' earnings

Global markets update: US stocks gain ahead of big companies’ earnings

2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:09 AM IST Rajendra Saxena

S&P 500 rises 0.4%, Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.2%, Nasdaq composite climbs 0.9%

The yield on the 10-year treasury slipped to 3.80% from 3.84% late Friday. REUTERS

US stocks gained on Monday ahead of earnings from big companies.

US stocks gained on Monday ahead of earnings from big companies.

The S&P 500 rose 17.37, or 0.4%, at 4,522.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.32, or 0.2%, at 34,585.35. The Nasdaq composite climbed 131.25, or 0.9%, at 14,244.95.

The S&P 500 rose 17.37, or 0.4%, at 4,522.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.32, or 0.2%, at 34,585.35. The Nasdaq composite climbed 131.25, or 0.9%, at 14,244.95.

Activision Blizzard rose 3.5% after a US appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by regulators to block the video game maker’s $68.7 billion purchase by Microsoft.

Microsoft's stock added 0.1%.

Ford fell 5.9%. It cut the sticker price on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup by thousands of dollars.

A survey showed that manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly grew, beating economists' expectations for a contraction.

Bond market

The yield on the 10-year treasury slipped to 3.80% from 3.84% late Friday.

Currencies

The US dollar fell to 138.67 Japanese yen from 138.83. The euro rose to $1.1244 from $1.1233.

Europe

European shares declined on Monday as Richemont led a fall among luxury firms on weaker organic sales growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.6% lower.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.4% at 7,406.42. Germany’s DAX lost 0.2% at 16,068.65. France’s CAC 40 fell 1.1% at 7,291.66.

Richemont , the world's second-biggest luxury firm, dropped 10.4%. Other luxury giants, including LVMH, Europe's most valuable company, Hermes, Salvatore Ferragamo and Kering shed between 1% and 4.2%.

Belgium's Argenx SE jumped 31% to the top of the STOXX 600 as its muscle-weakening disease drug met its main goal.

Brussels stocks jumped 3.4%, outperforming the rest of Europe.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday.

Data showed China's economy grew by 6.3% in the second quarter, much lower than analysts’ forecasts.

China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.9% at 3,209.63. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was shut because of a storm.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was closed for a holiday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index edged lower 0.1% at 7,296.2 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.2% at 11,988.47 points.

Energy prices

US crude oil benchmark for August delivery fell $1.27 to $74.15 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.37 to $78.50 a barrel.

Natural gas for August delivery fell 3 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for August delivery fell $8 to $1,956.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $25.02 an ounce.

