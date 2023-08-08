Global markets update: US stocks gain ahead of inflation data, Dow Jones surges 1.16%1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:08 AM IST
S&P 500 rises 0.90%, Nasdaq Composite adds 0.61%
US stocks gained on Monday, as investors awaited inflation data due on Thursday.
The inflation data could provide clues to investors on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
The S&P 500 rose 40.28 points, or 0.90%, at 4,518.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 84.73 points, or 0.61%, at 13,993.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 407.80 points, or 1.16%, at 35,473.42.
Shares of Berkshire Hathaway rose 3.41% after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly operating profit.
Drugmaker Viatris climbed 3.9% after its results beat forecasts.
The yield on the 10-year treasury rose to 4.09% from 4.04% late Friday. The 2-year treasury yield gained to 4.77% from 4.76%.
The US dollar gained at 142.44 Japanese yen from 141.86. The euro fell to $1.1007 from $1.1010.
European stocks rose on Monday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 adding 0.1% ahead of inflation data from across the globe.
Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% at 7,554.49 points. Germany’s DAX ended flat at 15,950.76. France’s CAC 40 closed flat at 7,319.76.
Europe’s largest copper producer Aurubis AG fell 9.5% despite its forecast for a strong core profit in its current fiscal year.
Among the sectoral gainers, the healthcare sector rose 0.6%, led by 3.1% gains in Bavarian Nordic.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended flat at 19,537.92. China’s Shanghai Composite: fell 0.6% at 3,268.83. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% at 32,254.56.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% at 7,309.2 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.1% lower at 11,934.2 points.
Brent crude for October delivery lost 90 cents at $85.34 a barrel on Monday. The US crude oil benchmark for September delivery fell 88 cents at $81.94 a barrel.
Natural gas for September delivery rose 15 cents at $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery declined
$6.10 at $1,970 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 49 cents at $23.23 an ounce.