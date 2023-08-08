Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: US stocks gain ahead of inflation data, Dow Jones surges 1.16%

Global markets update: US stocks gain ahead of inflation data, Dow Jones surges 1.16%

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 02:08 AM IST Rajendra Saxena

S&P 500 rises 0.90%, Nasdaq Composite adds 0.61%

AP

US stocks gained on Monday, as investors awaited inflation data due on Thursday.

US stocks gained on Monday, as investors awaited inflation data due on Thursday.

The inflation data could provide clues to investors on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

The inflation data could provide clues to investors on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The S&P 500 rose 40.28 points, or 0.90%, at 4,518.31. The Nasdaq Composite added 84.73 points, or 0.61%, at 13,993.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 407.80 points, or 1.16%, at 35,473.42.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway rose 3.41% after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly operating profit.

Drugmaker Viatris climbed 3.9% after its results beat forecasts.

The yield on the 10-year treasury rose to 4.09% from 4.04% late Friday. The 2-year treasury yield gained to 4.77% from 4.76%.

Currencies

The US dollar gained at 142.44 Japanese yen from 141.86. The euro fell to $1.1007 from $1.1010.

Europe

European stocks rose on Monday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 adding 0.1% ahead of inflation data from across the globe.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.1% at 7,554.49 points. Germany’s DAX ended flat at 15,950.76. France’s CAC 40 closed flat at 7,319.76.

Europe’s largest copper producer Aurubis AG fell 9.5% despite its forecast for a strong core profit in its current fiscal year.

Among the sectoral gainers, the healthcare sector rose 0.6%, led by 3.1% gains in Bavarian Nordic.

Asia

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index ended flat at 19,537.92. China’s Shanghai Composite: fell 0.6% at 3,268.83. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% at 32,254.56.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.2% at 7,309.2 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.1% lower at 11,934.2 points.

Energy prices

Brent crude for October delivery lost 90 cents at $85.34 a barrel on Monday. The US crude oil benchmark for September delivery fell 88 cents at $81.94 a barrel.

Natural gas for September delivery rose 15 cents at $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery declined

$6.10 at $1,970 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 49 cents at $23.23 an ounce.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 02:08 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.