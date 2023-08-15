Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: US stocks gain ahead of retail sales data

Global markets update: US stocks gain ahead of retail sales data

1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 02:31 AM IST Rajendra Saxena

S&P 500 gains 0.6%, Dow Jones Industrial Average adds 0.1%, Nasdaq composite up 1.1%

The yield on the 10-year treasury rose to 4.19% from 4.16% late Friday. Bloomberg

US stocks gained on Monday ahead of retail sales data due on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 gained 25.67, or 0.6%, to 4,489.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher 26.23 points, or 0.1%, to 35,307.63. The Nasdaq composite rose 143.48, or 1.1%, to 13,788.33.

On Tuesday, the US government will release July data on sales at retailers across the country.

Shares of U.S. Steel soared 36.8% after it rejected a buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs.

Nikola tumbled 6.7% after it recalled more than 200 of its electric vehicles over a problem with a component in the battery pack.

The yield on the 10-year treasury rose to 4.19% from 4.16% late Friday. The 2-year treasury yield rose to 4.96% from 4.90%.

Currencies

The US dollar rose to 145.52 Japanese yen from 144.97. The euro fell to $1.0904 from $1.0951.

Europe

European stocks edged higher on Monday, led by gains in retail and healthcare shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.2%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.2% at 7,507.15. Germany's DAX added 0.5% at 15,904.25. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.1% at 7,348.84.

The healthcare sector index gained 0.3%.

Shares of Philips rallied 4.4% after Dutch investment firm Exor NV acquired a 15% stake in the company.

The retail sector index rose 0.8%. B&M European Retail jumped 3% after Deutsche Bank raised price target.

Asia

Asian stock markets fell on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.6% at 18,773.55. China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% at 3,178.43. Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged down 1.3% at 32,059.91.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% to 7,277 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.09% to end at 11,826.42 points.

Energy prices

Brent crude for October delivery fell 60 cents to $86.21 a barrel on Monday. The US crude oil benchmark for September delivery fell 68 cents to $82.51 a barrel.

Natural gas for September delivery added 2 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,944.00 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 3 cents to $22.71 an ounce.

Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 02:31 AM IST
