Global markets update: US stocks little changed ahead of jobs data, European equities gain

In the global markets on Thursday, the US stocks were little changed ahead of the jobs data, while European equities gained as bond yields and oil prices declimed.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was down 0.17%.

Recently, global markets were hit due to hawkish comments from central banks and strong US economic data bolstering bets that interest rates will stay elevated for a longer period.

US stocks

On Wall Street, stock indices were little changed in afternoon trading on Thursday.

The S&P 500 lost 4.83 points, or 0.11%, at 4,258.92. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17 points at 33,129.72. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.68 points, or 0.13%, at 13,219.33.

US treasury yields eased from 16-year highs on Thursday, ahead of the much anticipated US monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Currencies

The US dollar fell at 148.40 Japanese yen from 149.05. The euro rose at $1.0551 from $1.0504.

Europe

European shares ended higher on Thursday after a three-day fall.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.3% after closing at a six-month low on Wednesday.

Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.5% at 7,451.54. Germany’s DAX fell 0.2% at 15,070.22. France’s CAC 40 was flat at 6,998.25.

Euro zone bond yields also broadly dropped.

Asia

Asian stock markets rose on Thursday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.1% at 17,213.87. China’s Shanghai Composite was closed for a holiday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 1.8% at 31,075.36.

South Korean benchmark Kospi closed down 2.09 points, or 0.09%, at 2,403.60.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5% at 6890.2. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index added 0.66% to end at 11235.05.

Energy prices

The US crude oil benchmark for November delivery lost $1.91 at $82.31 a barrel on Thursday. Brent crude for December delivery fell $1.74 at $84.07 a barrel.

Natural gas for November delivery added 21 cents at $3.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery dropped $3 at $1,831.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 13 cents at $21.02 an ounce.

