Global markets update: US stocks rise, European shares end flat1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 03:02 AM IST
S&P 500 rises 0.26%; Dow Jones Industrial Average gains 0.14% and the Nasdaq Composite edges up 0.27%
The global stock markets were mixed on Monday with US equities closing higher and European stocks flat. China’s lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) target weighed on investors’ sentiment across the globe.
