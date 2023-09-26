Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Global markets update: US stocks rise, European shares slip

Global markets update: US stocks rise, European shares slip

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 02:41 AM IST Rajendra Saxena

  • Surging bond yields also weighed on global markets, with the MSCI All-World index down 0.05%

The yield on the 10-year treasury rose at 4.53% from 4.44% late Friday. REUTERS

The global markets fell marginally on Monday over lingering worries that interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Surging bond yields also weighed on global markets, with the MSCI All-World index down 0.05%.

Last week, warnings from central banks including the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England of further interest rate hikes to tame inflation had sent jitters across the global markets.

US stocks

US stocks rose on Monday, led by energy shares.

The S&P 500 rose 17.38, or 0.4%, at 4,337.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 43.04, or 0.1%, at 34,006.88. The Nasdaq composite gained 59.51, or 0.5%, at 13,271.32.

Exxon Mobil added 1.1% and ConocoPhillips gained 1.6%.

Shares of Amazon rose 1.7%, Netflix added 1.3%, while The Walt Disney Co. slipped 0.3%.

The yield on the 10-year treasury rose at 4.53% from 4.44% late Friday.

Currencies

The US dollar rose at 148.84 Japanese yen from 148.39. It fell at $1.0588 from $1.0647 against the euro.

Among the global markets, European and Asian stocks edged lower.

Europe

European shares declined on Monday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index falling 0.6%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8% at 7,623.99. Germany's DAX dropped 1% at 15,405.49. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.9% at 7,123.88.

Shares of LVMH and Kering shed 2.6% and 4.5%, respectively, amid persistent concerns about growth in China’s economy.

Miners fell 0.8%.

Asia

In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 1.8% at 17,729.29. China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% at 3,115.61.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% at 32,678.62.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,076.5. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the day flat at 11,377.1 points.

Energy prices

The US crude oil benchmark for November delivery fell 35 cents at $89.68 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 2 cents at $93.29 a barrel.

Natural gas for October delivery was unchanged at $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Bullion

Gold for December delivery fell $9 at $1,936.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery lost 45 cents at $23.39 an ounce.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 02:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.