Global markets update: US stocks rise, European shares slip
26 Sep 2023
The global markets fell marginally on Monday over lingering worries that interest rates will remain higher for longer.
Surging bond yields also weighed on global markets, with the MSCI All-World index down 0.05%.
Last week, warnings from central banks including the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England of further interest rate hikes to tame inflation had sent jitters across the global markets.
US stocks rose on Monday, led by energy shares.
The S&P 500 rose 17.38, or 0.4%, at 4,337.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up by 43.04, or 0.1%, at 34,006.88. The Nasdaq composite gained 59.51, or 0.5%, at 13,271.32.
Exxon Mobil added 1.1% and ConocoPhillips gained 1.6%.
Shares of Amazon rose 1.7%, Netflix added 1.3%, while The Walt Disney Co. slipped 0.3%.
The yield on the 10-year treasury rose at 4.53% from 4.44% late Friday.
The US dollar rose at 148.84 Japanese yen from 148.39. It fell at $1.0588 from $1.0647 against the euro.
Among the global markets, European and Asian stocks edged lower.
European shares declined on Monday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index falling 0.6%.
Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.8% at 7,623.99. Germany's DAX dropped 1% at 15,405.49. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.9% at 7,123.88.
Shares of LVMH and Kering shed 2.6% and 4.5%, respectively, amid persistent concerns about growth in China’s economy.
Miners fell 0.8%.
In Asian markets, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 1.8% at 17,729.29. China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.5% at 3,115.61.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% at 32,678.62.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.1% higher at 7,076.5. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended the day flat at 11,377.1 points.
The US crude oil benchmark for November delivery fell 35 cents at $89.68 a barrel on Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 2 cents at $93.29 a barrel.
Natural gas for October delivery was unchanged at $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $9 at $1,936.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery lost 45 cents at $23.39 an ounce.
