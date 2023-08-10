Global markets update: US stocks slide ahead of inflation data2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:03 AM IST
S&P 500 falls 0.70%, Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 0.53%, Nasdaq Composite loses 1.17%
US stocks slid on Wednesday ahead of inflation data that could provide clues to investors on Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message