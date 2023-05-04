Global markets update: US stocks slip after Federal Reserve hikes rates2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 01:34 AM IST
The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in late trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 249 points, or 0.7%, at 33,426, as of 3:42 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.
US stock markets slipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in late trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 249 points, or 0.7%, at 33,426, as of 3:42 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×