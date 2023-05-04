US stock markets slipped on Wednesday after Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% in late trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 249 points, or 0.7%, at 33,426, as of 3:42 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.4%.

The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point to quell the inflationary pressures that have kept price rises well above its 2% target. The central bank also signalled a pause in further increases.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the failure to raise the US government debt ceiling would be unprecedented and have highly uncertain and negative effects on the economy.

“We’d be in unchartered territory and the consequences on the US economy could be highly uncertain and adverse," Powell said.

He also said, “No one should assume that the Fed can protect the economy from the potential short and long-term effects of a failure to pay our bills on time."

Bullion

Gold prices rose on Wednesday after the Fed announcement.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,024.19 per ounce by 3:25 pm EDT (19:25 GMT), after touching its highest since 14 April at $2,036.15 earlier. US gold futures settled 0.7% higher at $2,037.

Silver was up 0.1% to $25.41 per ounce.

Europe

European shares rose on Wednesday with the pan-European STOXX 600 index gaining 0.3%.

The energy sector dropped 0.8% as oil prices continued to fall on worries about the US economy and its impact on demand.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% at 7,788.37. Germany’s DAX added 0.6% at 15,815.06. France’s CAC 40 was Up 0.3% at 7,403.83.

European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday will announce its decision on interest rates.

A report showed euro zone unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in March.

Asia

Asian stocks declined on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.2% at 19,699.16. South Korean benchmark Kospi fell 22.99 points, or 0.91%, at 2,501.40. China’s Shanghai Composite and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were closed for holidays.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 1.0% at 7,197.4 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.1% at 11,908 points.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test