Global markets update: US stocks slip on recession fears, weak earnings2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 02:21 AM IST
- The S&P 500 slumps 1.44% at 4,077.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.99% at 33,540.21. The Nasdaq Composite tanks 1.72% at 11,829.93
US stocks slipped on Tuesday on recession fears after weak earnings and soft economic data.
