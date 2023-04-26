Global markets update: US stocks slip on recession fears, weak earnings

Global markets update: US stocks slip on recession fears, weak earnings2 min read . 02:21 AM IST
- The S&P 500 slumps 1.44% at 4,077.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 0.99% at 33,540.21. The Nasdaq Composite tanks 1.72% at 11,829.93
US stocks slipped on Tuesday on recession fears after weak earnings and soft economic data.
The S&P 500 slumped 59.56 points, or 1.44%, at 4,077.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 335.19 points, or 0.99%, at 33,540.21. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 207.27 points, or 1.72%, at 11,829.93.
United Parcel Service stock dropped $19.56 to $176.29 after it cut its revenue forecast for the year.
Stock of regional bank First Republic tumbled 28% after it reported a 40% drop in deposits in first quarter.
Shares of PepsiCo Inc. rose $4.21 to $189.71 after it raised its profit forecast for the year.
General Motors shares closed down 4% after it cautioned that 2022 price gains will not last as the year goes on.
A report showed that US consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April.
The US dollar climbed on Tuesday as Joe Biden confirmed his bid to run for re-election as US president in 2024.
The euro fell 0.69% at $1.0965. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.51% against the US dollar at 133.57. The Sterling was down 0.65% at $1.2401.
Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 236.87 points, or 1.2%, at 20,439.87.
European shares dipped on Tuesday amid disappointing earnings for the banking sector.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4% and the European banking index tanked 2.2%.
Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.3% at 7,891.13. Germany’s DAX rose less than 0.1% at 15,872.13. France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.6% at 7,531.61.
Spanish stocks also declined, led by a slide in bank Santander. Spain's IBEX index fell 1.2%.
Asian stock markets ended mostly lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, outside Japan, closed 1.44% lower.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.7% at 19,617.88. In China, Shanghai Composite dipped 0.3% at 3,264.87.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1% at 28,620.07.
On Tuesday, New Zealand and Australian markets were closed for a holiday.
Oil prices fell over 2% as recession worries weighed on investors’ sentiments. Brent crude for June delivery slipped $1.96 to $80.77 a barrel on Tuesday. The US crude oil benchmark for June delivery fell $1.69 to $77.07 a barrel.
Gold for June delivery gained $4.70 to $2,004.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 43 cents to 24.88 an ounce.