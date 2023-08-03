Global markets update: US stocks slump after Fitch cuts US credit rating

Global markets update: US stocks slump after Fitch cuts US credit rating1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 02:21 AM IST
- The S&P 500 sank 1.4%
US stocks slumped on Wednesday, after Fitch Ratings cut the credit rating of the US government.
Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded US debt rating to AA from AAA.
It said that expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations threaten the government's ability to pay its bills.
Shares of Generac Holdings tumbled 24.4% after it reported weaker profit.
SolarEdge Technologies fell 18.4% after reporting weaker profit and revenue growth than expected.
CVS Health climbed 3.3% after reporting a milder fall in results.
Humana surged 5.6% after it beat profit forecast.
The yield on the 10-year US treasury rose to 4.07% from 4.04% late Tuesday.
European equities tumbled on Wednesday, after a downgrade of the US credit rating by Fitch.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.4%.
Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 1.4% at 7,561.63. Germany’s DAX lost 1.4% at 16,020.02. France’s CAC 40 was down 1.3% at 7,312.84.
Telefonica Deutschland plunged 17.9% after rival Vodafone announced a roaming deal with 1&1 in Germany.
Siemens Healthineers fell 5.6% after its quarterly profit dropped.
German fashion brand Hugo Boss slid 1.9% despite it raised its full-year outlook.
In Asia, stock markets closed down on Wednesday.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 2.5% at 19,517.38. China’s Shanghai Composite lost 0.9% at 3,261.69.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.3% at 32,707.69.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index closed 1.3% lower at 7,354.7 points. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.2% lower at 11,962.04 points.