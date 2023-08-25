Global markets update: US stocks slump over 1% ahead of Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Nvidia rises1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 02:42 AM IST
S&P 500 loses 1.35%, Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 1.08%, Nasdaq Composite drops 1.87%
US stocks slumped more than 1% on Thursday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
