Global markets update: US stocks soar on strong tech earnings, Nasdaq climbs 2.27%2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 01:51 AM IST
- The S&P 500 gains 72.06 points, or 1.78%, at 4,128.05. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 479.55 points, or 1.44%, at 33,781.42
US stocks soared on Thursday on strong earnings from mega tech companies.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×