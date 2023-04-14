Global markets: US, European stocks climb on hopes of halt in rate hike2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 02:04 AM IST
- The S&P 500 gains 1.33% at 4,145.91 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 1.14% at 34,029.04. The Nasdaq Composite surges 1.99%, at 12,166.27
US stocks climbed on Thursday on hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause interest rate hike next month after wholesale inflation eased.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×