Global markets: US, European stocks dip after Powell’s hawkish remarks2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 02:54 AM IST
All the three major US stock indices plunge more than 1%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index declines 0.8%
Both the US and the European stock markets fell on Tuesday following Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks in his testimony before the US Congress.
