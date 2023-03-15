Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Global markets: US, European stocks rebound as inflation data offsets banking crisis fears
Global markets: US, European stocks rebound as inflation data offsets banking crisis fears

1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:00 AM IST Rajendra Saxena
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 14, 2023, in New York. - The US stock markets opened higher and Treasury yields rose sharply Tuesday, driven by an early revival in regional banking stocks after days of declines on fears over their financial health. Shares of First Republic Bank were up around 50 percent, while those of PacWest Bancorp and Keycorp were up around 45 percent and 15 percent respectively. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (AFP)Premium
  • The S&P 500 rose 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.1%. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.1%.

Shares in the US and Europe climbed back on Tuesday on softening US inflation data as it offset fears over banking crisis.

Annual inflation eased to 6.0% in February, US consumer price data showed on Tuesday.

All three major US indices rose. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.1%. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.1%.

About $465 billion had been wiped off the market value of global financial stocks in just three days, Bloomberg News report said.

European stocks

European stocks gained on Tuesday on rebound in bank shares.

European STOXX 600 index rose 1.5%.

Asian stocks

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday on worries over US banking crisis.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.3%. The Shanghai Composite dropped 0. 0.7%. 

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.2%.

 

