Global markets: US, European stocks rebound as inflation data offsets banking crisis fears

Global markets: US, European stocks rebound as inflation data offsets banking crisis fears1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 03:00 AM IST
- The S&P 500 rose 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.1%. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.1%.
Shares in the US and Europe climbed back on Tuesday on softening US inflation data as it offset fears over banking crisis.
