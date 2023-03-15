Global markets: US, European stocks rebound as inflation data offsets banking crisis fears

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday on worries over US banking crisis.

European stocks gained on Tuesday on rebound in bank shares.

About $465 billion had been wiped off the market value of global financial stocks in just three days, Bloomberg News report said.

All three major US indices rose. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1.1%. The Nasdaq composite gained 2.1%.

Annual inflation eased to 6.0% in February, US consumer price data showed on Tuesday.

Annual inflation eased to 6.0% in February, US consumer price data showed on Tuesday.

Shares in the US and Europe climbed back on Tuesday on softening US inflation data as it offset fears over banking crisis.

Shares in the US and Europe climbed back on Tuesday on softening US inflation data as it offset fears over banking crisis.