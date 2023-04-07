Global markets: US, European stocks rise; investors eye jobs data2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 02:40 AM IST
- The S&P 500 edged higher 0.39% at 4,106.27. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.06% at 33,503.26. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.83% at 12,095.90.
US stocks pared early losses and closed slightly higher on Thursday on the eve of Good Friday.
