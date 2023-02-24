Global markets: US GDP, SGX Nifty, other factors that will drive market today
- SGX Nifty traded nearly 20 points higher in the morning from Nifty Futures Thursday close, indicating an opening with minor gains for the Indian market
Global market today: Equities in the world markets were lower but the crude oil prices rebounded on Thursday even as US macroeconomic data improved. Back home, SGX Nifty traded nearly 20 points higher in the morning from Nifty Futures Thursday close, indicating an opening with minor gains for the Indian market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×