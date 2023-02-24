Global markets: US GDP, SGX Nifty, other factors that will drive market today

“A bounce is likely however it is just a counter trend rally and the bounce is likely to face resistance around the 17665 – 17740 where resistance in the form of the key hourly moving averages are placed. Overall, the trend continues to be negative, and, on the downside, we expect the Nifty to target levels of 17300 from short-term perspective," said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.