US stock indices on Wall Street were little changed on Tuesday after disappointing earnings from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs.

The S&P 500 gained 0.08% at 4,154.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.03% at 33,977.72. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.04% at 12,153.41

The US dollar fell to 134.08 Japanese yen from 134.41 yen. The dollar rose to 1.0972 euro from 1.0928.

Goldman Sachs shares fell as it reported both revenue and profit dropped.

Investors’ focus this week is on the release of more first quarter results from major companies.

European shares

European shares soared on Tuesday on strong earnings by travel and leisure companies and on robust China GDP data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.4%. The travel and leisure sector index rose 2.1%.

China's economy grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.38% at 7,909.44. Germany’s DAX gained 0.59% at 15,882.67. France’s CAC 40 added 0.47% at 7,533.63.

Asia

Most Asian stocks dropped on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.6% at 20,650.51. In China, Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2% at 3,393.33. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5% at 28,658.83. South Korean benchmark Kospi dipped 0.19% at 2,571.09.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3% at 7,360.20. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% at 11,884.1.

Crude oil

Brent crude for June delivery rose 1 cents to $84.77 a barrel on Tuesday. The benchmark US crude oil for May delivery gained 3 cents to $80.86 a barrel.

Bullion

Gold for June delivery climbed $12.70 to $2,019.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery added 17 cents to $25.26 an ounce.

