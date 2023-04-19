Global markets: US stock indices little changed, European shares soar1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:05 AM IST
- The S&P 500 gains 0.08% at 4,154.77. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slips 0.03% at 33,977.72. The Nasdaq Composite falls 0.04% at 12,153.41
US stock indices on Wall Street were little changed on Tuesday after disappointing earnings from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs.
