Global markets: US stocks dip after Fed minutes raise concerns on banking crisis, inflation2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:24 AM IST
- The S&P 500 declines 0.40% at 4,092.28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slips 0.10% at 33,652.63. The Nasdaq Composite loses 0.84% to end at 11,931.13
US stocks dropped on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meet in March showed that central bank officials are concerned about the banking crisis and the high inflation.
