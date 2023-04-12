Global markets: US stocks end mixed ahead of inflation data2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:25 AM IST
- The S&P 500 ends flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average adds 0.29%, the Nasdaq Composite falls 0.43%
US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday ahead of the inflation data. The US consumer price index (CPI) for March will be released on Wednesday followed by wholesale prices on Thursday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×